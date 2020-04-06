Case against RIMS doctor

Adilabad Two Town police on Monday registered a case against the opthalmologist of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad who stands accused of suppressing the fact of his visit to the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin of New Delhi. The complaint was filed by Director of RIMS Banoth Balram Naik.

According to sources, the case was registered under sections 176, 188, 270 and 271 of IPC and sections 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and section 5 of Disaster Management Act. He is accused of giving treatment to patients instead of putting himself in isolation as required by the COVID-19 protocol and thereby becoming the cause to spread the deadly viral infection.