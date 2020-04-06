Telangana

Case against RIMS doctor

He treated patients despite knowing he may be a carrier of coronavirus

Adilabad Two Town police on Monday registered a case against the opthalmologist of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad who stands accused of suppressing the fact of his visit to the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin of New Delhi. The complaint was filed by Director of RIMS Banoth Balram Naik.

According to sources, the case was registered under sections 176, 188, 270 and 271 of IPC and sections 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and section 5 of Disaster Management Act. He is accused of giving treatment to patients instead of putting himself in isolation as required by the COVID-19 protocol and thereby becoming the cause to spread the deadly viral infection.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 10:27:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/case-against-rims-doctor/article31274036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY