Case against new channel for doctored Owaisi clip

July 24, 2022 04:37 IST

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Saturday booked a case against a TV channel and its editor-in-chief for purportedly posting a doctored video clip of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The police acted on a complaint by Mohammed Irfan Khan, a party worker and one of the social media administrators, and booked a case under Sections 153 (A), 469 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint stated that a Hindu religious song played in the background of the doctored video clip which was accompanied by a comment connected to the controversial ghar wapsi narrative .

The FIR quoted the complaint pointing out that the video was posted on social media on July 21 and describing it as malicious, defamatory and derogatory in nature. It also quoted the complainant as submitting that the video clip hurt religious sentiments, and was intended to promote enmity between religious groups.

An investigation is in progress.