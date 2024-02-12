GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case against makers of the movie Baby in Telangana

A writer has filed a case claiming his story was used in the film

February 12, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Raidurgam police booked a case against the makers of the movie Baby following allegations by a writer/cinematographer that his story was used in the film.

Police said that Shirin Sriram complained against the makers of the movie, director Sai Rajesh Neelam alias Steven Shankar, and producers Srinivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN) and Deeraj Mogilineni.

“He claimed that he was introduced to Mr. Rajesh through a common friend and asked to narrate his story to him in 2015 with a working title ‘Kanna Please’. Later, Mr. Rajesh showed interest, and asked Mr. Sriram and his assistant writers to work on the story for more than a year at his office at Amrutha Productions,” police said.

It was also alleged that Mr. Rajesh suggested renaming the movie and assured that Mr. Naidu would fund it.

A probe has been launched.

