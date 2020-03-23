Case against foreign returnee, family

The district police registered a case against a man who returned from Qatar and his family members for violation of quarantine orders.

According to the police, the person is a native of Bhadrachalam district. After three days, he came to his uncle’s house in Danthapally in Mahabubabad district. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) authorities did thermal screening and stamped him for self-quarantine for 14 days. The locals got to know that the person came from a foreign country and immediately informed the local police station. The police rushed there with the medical teams and checked the person. After the basic tests the doctors confirmed that he has not been infected. But they suggested that he remain in self-quarantine for 14 days. The person escaped without intimating the police and medical authorities. On Sunday evening, the police and medical teams went to check whether the person is continuing self-quarantine at his uncle’s house, but found that he went to his native village again.

Danthapally Sub-Inspector B Venkanna said the Superintendent of Police was informed and the issue was taken to the district Collector. “The district Collector asked us to file a case against the person and his family members for supporting him. A case has been registered against four persons under Section 188 IPC (If such disobedience causes danger to human life, health or safety), Section-3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897,” said Mr. Venkanna.