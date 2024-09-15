ADVERTISEMENT

Case against DKZ Technologies for defrauding investors to the tune of ₹100 crore

Published - September 15, 2024 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s CCS investigates ₹100 crore fraud by DKZ Technologies targeting investors, involving high returns and international victims

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad has booked a case against a firm, floated by the name of DKZ Technologies, in an alleged ₹100 crore fraud targeting investors.

Company’s managing director Ashfaq Rahil and Mohammed Iqbal along with other employees Umair, Moiz, Aslam, Nazeer and Bilal among others have been booked following a complaint from a group of 10 agitated investors, who claimed that the company defrauded them of at least ₹25 crore.

“We have formed six teams to probe the case and the bank transactions of the firm are being looked into,” said an official involved with the case.

It was shared that the company lured investors with promises of high returns (8-12%) on investments and stopped paying the same after an initial stint. “DKZ Technologies’ ‘investor base’ reportedly grew into thousands, including Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The scam also targeted NRIs from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Muscat, U.S.A., Australia, U.K., and Canada,” added the official.

As the company office shut down and owners went incommunicado, hundreds of investors staged a protest and approached the Madhapur Police but were directed to Hyderabad’s CCS. Investigation is under way.

