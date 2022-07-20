Case against Dharmapuri Arvind

Dharmapuri Arvind. File. | Photo Credit: K.V. RAMANA

July 20, 2022 20:01 IST

Police were acting on a complaint that alleged that the MP had made derogatory remarks against the CM at a press conference.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP of Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri was booked for making derogatory comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rachakonda police said on Wednesday.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by V Ravikumar, an advocate, and resident of Saroornagar, who alleged that the Member of Parliament (MP) had made derogatory remarks against the CM at a press conference. The complainant alleged that Mr Arvind’s comments were abusive, derogatory and degrade the image of the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, and after taking permission from the court, police booked a case against the MP under Sections 504 and 505 (1) (c) of the Indian Penal Code. A notice will be sent to Mr Arvind, police said.