ADVERTISEMENT

Case against BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy over university in buffer zone

Published - August 24, 2024 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy with the Pocharam IT Corridor police of Rachakonda for allegedly building Anurag University in the buffer zone of a water body at Venkatapuram, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

It was filed after Irrigation Department executive engineer Parameshwar complained about construction activities in the buffer zone. According to the complaint, the Anurag Group of Institutions, under Gayatri Educational Trust, trespassed and constructed a college building, damaging Nadam Cheruvu, a restored tank in the buffer zone. The tank was restored under Mission Kakatiya Phase-IV.

Based on the complaint, Pocharam IT Corridor police registered a case under Sections 329(3), 324(4), 279 BNS, and Sections 3 and 4 of the PDPP Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US