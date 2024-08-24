Case against BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy over university in buffer zone

A case has been registered against BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy with the Pocharam IT Corridor police of Rachakonda for allegedly building Anurag University in the buffer zone of a water body at Venkatapuram, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

It was filed after Irrigation Department executive engineer Parameshwar complained about construction activities in the buffer zone. According to the complaint, the Anurag Group of Institutions, under Gayatri Educational Trust, trespassed and constructed a college building, damaging Nadam Cheruvu, a restored tank in the buffer zone. The tank was restored under Mission Kakatiya Phase-IV.

Based on the complaint, Pocharam IT Corridor police registered a case under Sections 329(3), 324(4), 279 BNS, and Sections 3 and 4 of the PDPP Act.

