Cars gutted in fire accident at Nampally  

January 21, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At least three cars were gutted after fire broke out in the parking area near Exhibition Grounds at Nampally on Saturday. No one was injured in the accident, and the situation was soon brought under control.

The incident, according to Fire Station officials, was reported at around 8. 20 p.m., from Gagan Vihar complex, near the Exhibition Grounds where the All-India Industrial Exhibition is being held.

According to information, the cars belonged to visitors of Numaish, and they were parked in and around the premises of Gagan Vihar and Gruha Kalpa buildings.

Soon, personnel from State Disaster Response and Fire Services pressed two fire tenders into service and doused the fire.

The arterial Nampally route, which was already witnessing huge traffic at Numaish on the weekend, was chock-a-block with panic-struck visitors and motorists till normalcy was restored.