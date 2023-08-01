ADVERTISEMENT

Carry out Uppal corridor repairs: BJP

August 01, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised a protest alleging that the State government is giving step-motherly treatmet to Uppal Elevated Corridor even after the Centre released ₹1.79 crore for repairs and laying of road.

Speaking at the protest, former MLA and State vice-president of the party N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said the funds released by the Centre were lying unutilised. He threatened with Uppal bandh call if the State government fails to take up repairs on war-footing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US