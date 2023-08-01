Carry out Uppal corridor repairs: BJP

August 01, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised a protest alleging that the State government is giving step-motherly treatmet to Uppal Elevated Corridor even after the Centre released ₹1.79 crore for repairs and laying of road.

Speaking at the protest, former MLA and State vice-president of the party N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said the funds released by the Centre were lying unutilised. He threatened with Uppal bandh call if the State government fails to take up repairs on war-footing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.