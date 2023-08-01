HamberMenu
Carry out Uppal corridor repairs: BJP

August 01, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised a protest alleging that the State government is giving step-motherly treatmet to Uppal Elevated Corridor even after the Centre released ₹1.79 crore for repairs and laying of road.

Speaking at the protest, former MLA and State vice-president of the party N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said the funds released by the Centre were lying unutilised. He threatened with Uppal bandh call if the State government fails to take up repairs on war-footing.

