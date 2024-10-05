GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Caretaker turned killer arrested after 8-month chase

Published - October 05, 2024 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Following an eight-month long chase, the Domalguda police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force arrested a man for murdering an elderly woman at her residence.

Mahesh Kumar Mukhiya, 26, a native of Bihar came to the city in December last year and briefly worked at a construction site. Later through a reference, Mukhiya got a job as a caretaker of the complainant Savarya Pawan Gupta’s mother Snehalatha Devi, 62.

The complainant, a businessman, would leave the house early only to return late at night while his mother was with the caretaker.

“On January 31, Mukhiya, along with his accomplice who travelled from Bihar, tied the hands and legs of the woman to a chair and gagged her with a tape on her mouth. They collected gold, cash and other valuables from the house and fled away. The elderly woman, however, died due to suffocation,” DCP Task Force, Y.V.S. Sudheendra.

A case was registered. The man was absconding since then. A special team of Task Force and Domalguda police verified the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas and with the help of human intelligence nabbed Mahesh Kumar Mukhiya. Efforts are underway to trace his associate.

