Care for the elderly

ElderAid Wellness ties up with city-based Cura Servitium

Bengaluru-based ElderAid Wellness that provides a range of at-home services from healthcare and emergency assistance, day-to-day errands and concierge services, and more for the elderly, has tied up with city-based ‘Cura Servitium’ to set up operations in twin cities, it was announced on Thursday.

Cura Servitium directors Mondira Jaisimha and Ritika Jaisimha informed in a press release that ElderAid Wellness is a unique end-to-end, ‘proxy child’ service set up by Dr. Vandana Nadig Nair and Santosh Abraham in 2015 to serve senior citizens.

ElderAid Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (www.elderaid.in) currently has operations in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Mysuru. For more information, contact 8977928481 8977928482/info@elderaid.in