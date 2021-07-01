Cardiology Society of India-Telangana launches toll-free number

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 20:07 IST

On National Doctors Day celebrated on Thursday, Cardiology Society of India - Telangana chapter’s representatives have launched a toll-free helpline number (1800 599 3098) at Jubilee Hills, to address cardiac-related issues of COVID-19 patients in the State. The toll-free number will work 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

The society comprises practising heart specialists who support persons with cardiac problems. The service has dedicated three cardiology experts who will provide guidance on medicines, tests, and treatment to COVID-19, post-COVID patients, and those under home isolation, as per a press note. Also, they will educate those who seek information on COVID vaccination.

Dr. Ravikanth Athuluri, the secretary, said the aim of the service is to address the concerns of those who are worried about their health during difficult times and those who have heart problems during COVID or post-COVID, and who are sceptical about taking vaccines. President of the society Dr K Narasah Raju, treasurer Dr Sridhar Reddy Peddi, were present at the launch.

