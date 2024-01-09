Two tiger deaths reported in two days from Asifabad

January 09, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Apprehensions are rife about the likely poisoning of bait as the reason for the deaths of two tigers in the Kumram Bheem Asifabad district discovered during the past two days.

The first carcass of a subadult female tiger was found on Saturday, in the Darigaon forests of the Kagaznagar division, which the forest authorities rather quickly attributed to territorial fights.

The second carcass of a six-year-old male tiger was discovered on Monday, about two kilometres from the location where the tigress was found.

Activists involved in Wildlife conservation refuted territorial it as the reason, as territorial fights are rare among females unless they are with cubs. Though males are known to kill the cubs to prevent competition, they do not attempt it with subadult ones, they say.

“A few days ago, there was a cattle kill, and the villagers were furious about it. Though officials claim that they have been compensating the cattle loss due to tiger attacks, the amount is too low, obtaining which is an uphill task for the villagers. Killing the attacker is an easier option,” says a well known tiger activist unwilling to go on record.

Surmise is that the villagers may have poisoned the half-eaten cattle carcass, and the two tigers may have died in succession after partaking of the same meal.

Allegations are that the forest department has not intimated the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) about death of the two tigers, which should be done as per the protocol.

Recently, the Telangana foresters began the ‘Catch the Trap’ drive, during which the officials are carrying inspections and confiscating traps and snares used by villagers to ward off attacks by wild animals on the crops.

None of the higher officials in the Forest department could be contacted, as they all rushed to Asifabad to take stock of the situation.