Carcasses of seven monkeys exhumed in Khammam, samples sent for forensic analysis

The carcasses of as many as seven monkeys, which were buried allegedly by some locals in Kistaram village of Sathupalli mandal in Khammam, were exhumed by the police for forensic analysis following a complaint that the simians were poisoned to death by unidentified persons in the village on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Acting on a complaint lodged by BJP local leader N Ramalingeshwara Rao, the police registered a case under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed investigation.

The complainant alleged that around a dozen monkeys were poisoned to death and clandestinely buried near the Lorry Association Office in Kistaram. He sought stringent action against those allegedly responsible for the incident.

Police suspect that the monkeys might have consumed crops laced with pesticide residue in the nearby agricultural fields, resulting in their death.

Police said the bodies of the seven dead monkeys were exhumed and a spot post-mortem was conducted by a team of veterinarians in Kistaram on Monday evening. The samples of the carcasses were sent for forensic examination.