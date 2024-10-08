GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carcasses of seven monkeys exhumed in Khammam, samples sent for forensic analysis

A complainant alleged that around a dozen monkeys were poisoned to death and clandestinely buried. Police suspect that the monkeys might have consumed crops laced with pesticide residue.

Published - October 08, 2024 12:59 pm IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

The carcasses of as many as seven monkeys, which were buried allegedly by some locals in Kistaram village of Sathupalli mandal in Khammam, were exhumed by the police for forensic analysis following a complaint that the simians were poisoned to death by unidentified persons in the village on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Acting on a complaint lodged by BJP local leader N Ramalingeshwara Rao, the police registered a case under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed investigation.

The complainant alleged that around a dozen monkeys were poisoned to death and clandestinely buried near the Lorry Association Office in Kistaram. He sought stringent action against those allegedly responsible for the incident.

Police suspect that the monkeys might have consumed crops laced with pesticide residue in the nearby agricultural fields, resulting in their death.

Police said the bodies of the seven dead monkeys were exhumed and a spot post-mortem was conducted by a team of veterinarians in Kistaram on Monday evening. The samples of the carcasses were sent for forensic examination.

Published - October 08, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.