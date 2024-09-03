GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Carbon-neutral, eco-friendly metro shuttle rides programme launched

Published - September 03, 2024 06:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD - photo available

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metro Rail, in collaboration with Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd, has initiated carbon-neutral environmentally sustainable rides programme for the metro shuttle services. The programme was launched by HMRL Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy and L&TMRHL Managing Director K.V.B. Reddy at Hitec City metro station on Monday.

The occasion was also Svida completing 50 lakh metro feeder service rides. It is operating around 150 shuttle buses in 64 routes to and from 15 metro stations, serving more than 16,000 passengers per day. Congratulating Svida, Mr. Reddy stated that the initiative by Svida to neutralise the carbon emissions of shuttle road trips through purchase of carbon credits, is laudable and further improves Hyderabad metro rail’s image as a fully integrated eco-friendly transport system.

Emphasising on the need to save mother earth and leave a liveable place for future generations, he has appealed to the other corporates to get in touch with L&TMRHL or Svida for sponsorship of purchase of carbon credits to enhance their ESG (ecological, social and governance) scores.

Svida has tied up with TerraBlu Climate Technologies, a climate tech company for this sustainability programme and sustainability certificates were handed over to RMZ Skyview IT Park, Bosch, Bristol Myers Squibb, CBRE, Phoenix Avance IT Park, TTEC Digital, Vibrant Energy and Divyasri NSL Orion IT Park during the event by the Managing Directors

Booking of tickets through WhatsApp with Billeasy was also launched at the function. Svida Mobility CEO Siddharth Ravi, co-founder Jignesh P. Bellani and and senior officers of HMRL and L&TMRHL participated in the event, said an official release.

Telangana / Hyderabad Metro

