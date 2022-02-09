Carbanio.com raises US $1.3 million seed capital

HYDERABAD

09 February 2022 21:26 IST

Carbanio.com, online B2B chemicals marketplace, announced that it has raised US $1.3 million in a seed round led by the Quantico Group US. The firm has more than 9 million products sold by 40,000 businesses across India and has been digitising 178 chemical clusters utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for marketing and business expansion. It is also the only startup of its kind that has built a direct link between chemical manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and retailers on a single platform, said a press release.

