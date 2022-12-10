Car racing in Hyderabad a flop show again

December 10, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

The farce and theatrics refuse to die down at the Hyderabad street circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a cool and overcast Saturday, a handful of die-hard racing fans swallowed yet another ‘cancellation pill’, as the qualification race for the Indian Racing League (IRL) season finale was called off.

The track wore a deserted look, a few committed fans kept staring at the empty seats, often grazing eyes towards the circuit, only to watch a flock of pigeons or an odd car making rounds. While the fans’ endurance was put to test instead of the drivers, the season finale of the IRL ran into rough gravel, once again.

According to the IRL weekend provisional schedule, which is in possession with The Hindu, the drivers were supposed to kick off the weekend showdown with an interaction with the media and then enter their single-seater cockpit for the first practice session (FP1) from 11:00 to 11:40 a.m.

Post lunch, the second practice session (FP2) was scheduled from 1:10 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. The qualification was set to begin at 3:10 p.m. and end at 04:45 p.m. However, the race cars wheeled out of their pit lanes for the first time in the day at 4:10 p.m. with the qualification race thrown out of the window.

“We bought tickets to watch the race but since morning, there has been no action. And now, we are hearing there is no qualification race. Once again, we couldn’t watch a race,” a spectator said.

The iconic park land, adjacent to the race track, was supposed to be buzzing with racing enthusiasts and cars zooming at break-neck speed, but only saw race workers enjoying an afternoon siesta.

“We never expected to be this empty, as last time there was a mad rush for tickets. We are here since morning doing our job and making the stands ready for spectators. But, with no crowd, we are relaxing hoping to catch some action,” a race track worker said.

The long delay in starting the practice session followed by the cancellation of the qualification race was hard to comprehend with the IRL officials on radio silence.

The stakes are high with the Formula-E knocking on the door and it remains to be seen if drivers and fans see the green flag fluttering, this time, in the final race on Sunday.