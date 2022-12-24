  1. EPaper
Car mows down two municipal workers

December 24, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau
The car that hit the municipal workers in Medak on Saturday.

The car that hit the municipal workers in Medak on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Two municipal workers were killed in a road accident at the district headquarters in the wee hours of Saturday. While one of them died on the spot, the other succumbed at the government hospital.

According to the police, five municipal workers were on their way to work when a car coming from Ramdas Chowrasta hit them. Narsamma died on the spot and another woman, Yadamma, died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Out of the three others who were injured, two are being treated at the government hospital while another has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Medak DSP Saidulu, Town CI Madhu, and Rural CI Vijaya Kumar rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Medak police registered a case and are investigating.

