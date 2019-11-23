Car driver survives to tell the tale

Usually, on weekdays, scores of people can be seen waiting for autorickshaws and buses at the busy Biodiversity Junction, where the car crash-landed. However, Saturday being a weekly-off for most of the IT companies, only a few were waiting there. Otherwise, the number of casualties would have been high.

Among the people who were waiting at the auto stand was Pasala Naga Venkata Satyaveni, 40, a home-maker and her younger daughter, P. Pranitha, 23, from Manikonda.

While Satyaveni was killed after a speeding car fell on her from the Biodiversity Flyover, her daughter was traumatised by the accident and admitted to a nearby hospital.

They were going to KPHB Colony in search of a house for rent. Surya Narayana, the victim’s husband, works at a private firm in Madhapur, and was facing difficulty in commuting from Manikonda.

The couple migrated to Hyderabad from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district and their two daughters are software engineers.

K Kubra, 23, an engineering graduate from Anantapur, came to the State capital a week ago in search of a job. Apparently, she was returning to her hostel after attending a job interview.

“Kubra, who was waiting at the auto stand, suffered multiple pelvic fractures and is undergoing treatment,” police said.

Balu Naik, an auto-rickshaw driver who had a miraculous escape said, “after seeing the car hit me, I quickly reacted to save myself and started to run, but unfortunately the car tyre hit me with great force.” Mr. Naik’s left leg was fractured.

Another auto driver Kranti Kumar said that the car crashed a few feet away from him before it went on to hit the victims. “It was a very unfortunate accident and I consider myself lucky,” he said.

Meanwhile, another eyewitness, Praveen , a private employee from Ramanthapur, said that it took them at least 15 minutes to pull out the accused driver, Kalvakuntla Krishnamilan Rao from the mangled car.

“After pulling him out from the car, the man himself walked towards the ambulance,” he said.