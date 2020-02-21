Car catches fire and gutted near toll plaza on NH 44 in Adilabad district

Four passengers had a providential escape when the car in which they were travelling accidentally caught fire near Rolmamda toll plaza on NH 44 in Neredigonda mandal of Adilabad district on Friday. The alert passengers - a couple and their two children - managed to come out of the car after noticing smoke emerging from the engine.
Quick thinking saves
According to police, Uppula Anand, belonging to Budhwarpet in Nirmal district headquarter town had set out with his family to meet his brother in Adilabad town as it was a holiday on account of Sivarathri festival. After crossing the toll plaza, he noticed smoke emanating from the engine.
Mr. Anand did some quick thinking, and got out his wife and children before the fire engulfed the car. Though the fire was doused by the local fire brigade, it could not prevent the car from burning down completely.
