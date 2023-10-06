ADVERTISEMENT

Capuchin monkeys back in Hyderabad zoo to mark diamond jubilee

October 06, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two members of the species, native to Central and South Americas, have been reintroduced to the zoo after a three-decade hiatus

The Hindu Bureau

The first public display of the two white tiger cubs during the diamond jubilee celebrations at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park at Bahadurpura will be treated to the sight of the critically endangered Capuchin monkey again after a three-decade hiatus.

Two members of the species, native to Central and South Americas, have been reintroduced to the zoo to mark its diamond Jubilee celebrations. Minister for Environment, Forests and Science and Technology A. Indrakaran Reddy released the animals into the designated space on Friday. The Minister also released two white tiger cubs into an enclosure after naming them ‘Shiv’ and ‘Parvati’.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said efforts are on to make it a world-class zoo park with rich biodiversity. He also launched the integrated online ticketing services, the diamond jubilee pylon, the central fountain and a special logo installed at the entrance of the zoo park.

The electric bicycles and the electric road train bought with support from a private company under its corporate social responsibility initiative too were flagged off by the Minister, who went on a ride around the zoo on one such bicycle.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy also distributed prizes to students who won various competitions held as part of the diamond-jubilee celebrations.

He felicitated staff from different wings of the zoo for best services and representatives of the SBI and other companies and schools, which have been supporting the zoo through donations.

