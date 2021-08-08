Capturing tribal lifestyle on lens

HYDERABAD

Hairdresser plans exhibition of rare photos shot over a decade

Chasing the changing contours of Adivasi lifestyle has been his passion for close to a decade now. And, the fact that he brushes aside his poor financial background (he is a hairdresser by profession) is testimony to the unbridled joy he feels in ‘discovering the hidden treasures’ of the forests in Adilabad is something truly remarkable.

The 43-year-old lensman L. Krishna is planning a photo exhibition to showcase some of the rare pictures of Adivasis that he has shot in the last decade, including some from his latest trip.

“It is an amazing experience even to watch them from a distance. Yes, some aspects of their lifestyle have changed for good, but other things like having their own electricity and still preferring to drink the clean stream water are some features which showcase their decades-old culture and traditions,” he says.

On his recent visit to some of the Adivasi households deep inside the forest like Khandala, Pothaguda, Dahiguda, Kheregama and Molalagutta, Mr Krishna captured some images which truly depict the richness of their history and how they continue to retain their own identity despite challenges on many fronts. “What is most impressive about them is their honesty and integrity and the smile on their faces clearly depicting their genuine warmth and affection,” he explains.

“Mainly thriving on agriculture and staying away from the hustle-bustle of town culture, they are clearly at peace with themselves, far away from the madding crowds,” the passionate lensman says.

A visit to their households will transport anyone into a world of fantasy given the way they are blessed by mother nature, Mr Krishna avers. “Hemmed in by the huge trees all over and some of the birds including peacocks frequenting their places, is something which only they can enjoy. For me, there is no better joy than portraying their great culture even in this rapidly changing hi-tech world,” he concludes.