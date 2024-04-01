Captivating Kuchipudi dance in Dallas

April 01, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telugu people and Americans in Dallas witnessed a captivating Kuchipudi dance production titled ‘Kalyana Srinivasam’, choreographed by renowned danseuse and Padma Shree award winner Shobha Naidu and reimagined and directed by Srilatha Suri.

The event marked the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Natyanjali Kuchipudi Dance School in Irwing, Dallas. The chief guest of the evening was Mayor of the City Irving, Rick Stopfer while Telugu community leaders like Thotakura Prasad and others from across the USA graced the occasion.

The programme commenced with two entrancing dances set to Annamacharya Keertanas, ‘Sriman Narayana’ and ‘Kandarpa Janaka’, captivating the audience with their beauty.

The centrepiece of the evening was the ‘Kalyana Srinivasam’ production, a depiction of the history of Lord Srinivasa and His divine presence on the sacred Tirumala Hills. The narrative was brought to life by the exceptional performances of the dancers, ranging from the portrayal of baby Krishna to Padmavati by Dr. Pranamya Suri to Lakshmi by Srilatha Suri herself. The devotion and technical prowess of the dancers elevated the production, showcasing the heights of Kuchipudi dance ballet.

Each artist, all junior, and senior students and Alumni of Natyanjali Dance School demonstrated their artistic skill - Samhitha Bandaru as Lord Vishnu and then as Lord Srinivasa. Lord Brahma and Goddess Sarawasthi were played by Sanjana Putta and Shruthi Potturi. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi-Gouri Nukala and Sriragini Ghantasala followed it. Brhughu Maharishi , Narada and all roles were played by current students and alumni of Natyanjali Kuchipudi dance school.

Telugu community leader Prasad Thotakura said the effort to preserve and promote Indian dances was commendable and more so with the US-born generation. Adding to the event’s prestige, March 24 was recognised as “Irving City Art Day” in recognition of the event’s significance.

