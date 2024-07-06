ADVERTISEMENT

Capital Foundation Society awards for city-based environment organisation 

Published - July 06, 2024 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of Hyderabad-based Council for Green Revolution, a non-profit organisation working on environmental issues, have won Capital Foundation Society awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired Deputy Conservator of Forests K. Thulasi Rao will receive the award for environment protection, public policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy will receive the Prof. T. Shivaji Rao award, A. Kishan Rao will receive the earth care award for environment and Dileep Reddy, a board member and journalist, will receive the Sri Nookala Narotham Reddy national award.

The awards will be presented at the Capital Foundation annual lecture and awards event to be held at NALSAR University on Saturday.

The annual lecture ‘Technology, Law and Humanity’ and the awards will be presented by Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US