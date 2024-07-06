Capital Foundation Society awards for city-based environment organisation 

Four members of Hyderabad-based Council for Green Revolution, a non-profit organisation working on environmental issues, have won Capital Foundation Society awards.

Retired Deputy Conservator of Forests K. Thulasi Rao will receive the award for environment protection, public policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy will receive the Prof. T. Shivaji Rao award, A. Kishan Rao will receive the earth care award for environment and Dileep Reddy, a board member and journalist, will receive the Sri Nookala Narotham Reddy national award.

The awards will be presented at the Capital Foundation annual lecture and awards event to be held at NALSAR University on Saturday.

The annual lecture ‘Technology, Law and Humanity’ and the awards will be presented by Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani.

