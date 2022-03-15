Cantonment sweeper arrested for snatching gold chain

Begumpet police on Tuesday arrested one Sabbu Ganesh, a sweeper in Secunderabad Cantonment Board, allegedly for snatching a woman’s gold chain.

The incident, North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi said, took place on Monday afternoon when Ganesh in his khakhi work uniform was at Usha godowns at Rasoolpura.

He had approached the woman’s residence and was enquiring about cantonment cleaning. A little later, he came back to the victim’s house with a cloth and wire to restrain her and snatched away her gold mangalasutra chain with ‘pusthelu’ weighing about five tolas.

The 35-year-old accused later pledged the ornaments with one Bhoor Singh, a pawn broker at Malkajgiri and got ₹ 50,000, she said.

His identification and arrest were made based on CCTV footage. And officials also recovered the ornaments, the pledge slip, ₹ 49,600 and a cellphone.