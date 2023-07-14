HamberMenu
Cantonment Board employees protest for benefits

Holding placards and raising slogans at Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s main office, they made their demands clear.

July 14, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All-India Cantonment Board Employees Federation (AICBEF) on Wednesday protested for benefits of employees and pensioners in the wake of the ongoing issue on excision of civil areas from Cantonment Board.

Holding placards and raising slogans at Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s main office, they made their demands clear: Absorption of the SCB employees to be confined to transferring Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) only. Seniority of the employee, service protection, pay protection as per service rules and regulations should be maintained on par with other employees of GHMC, they demanded.

Long-pending issues such as providing cantonment fund land to its employee’s society situated at Hasmathpet and Turkapally trenching grounds must be settled, pension rules as per existing Board, absorption of kith and kin of deceased employees in GHMC, benefits for retired employees and their pension payments before the merger, superannuation, and one promotion and two increments to employees where cadre do not have promotion channel, are among the list of demands.

The union members submitted their representation to SCB CEO D. Madhukar Naik and nominated member J Ramakrishna.

AICBEF president A. Mahender, general secretary A. Parshuram, and others were present.

Top News Today

