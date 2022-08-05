Can’t work under Revanth: Raj Gopal Reddy

Likely to meet Speaker on August 8 to submit resignation

After announcing his decision to leave the Congress a couple of days ago, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy formally sent his resignation letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy said he was resigning from the party and also as the Legislator of Munugode as he cannot work under the leadership of an outsider A. Revanth Reddy. “I have worked in the party for 30 years sincerely and did my service without any hesitation in whatever capacity the party had ordered to do so.”

He further said a person who criticised Sonia Gandhi had been made the party chief, and he would not be able to work with a person for whom self-interest came first. He said he was resigning from the party with a heavy heart and to fight the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Mr. Reddy is likely to submit his resignation on August 8 and he had sought an appointment with Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. It was not clear whether the Speaker had given him time or not.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy is likely to go to New Delhi on Friday to meet the national BJP leadership and discuss the fallout of his resignation and the likely bypoll. On Thursday, he continued his consultations with the Munugode Congress leaders who had already extended their support to him.