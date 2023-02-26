HamberMenu
Candidate swallows OMR sheet

February 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A candidate swallowed an OMR sheet at the examination centre fearing that he would be caught by the invigilator in Nizamabad on Sunday.

According to sources, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) conducted the Divisional Accounts Officers’ examination on Sunday.

A candidate at Borgam (P) High School reportedly entered wrongly on the OMR sheet and not knowing how to correct himself took the OMR sheet of another candidate who was next to him, but was absent. When questioned by the invigilating officials, he swallowed the sheet. Officials lodged a complaint with the Fourth Town police station. Police registered a cheating case and are investigating.

