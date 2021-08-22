Telangana

Cancer run on Oct. 10, virtual option open too

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday announced the details of the ‘NMDC Grace Cancer Run’ to be held on October 10.

The run is being organised with the theme ‘Beat cancer beyond COVID’ and would be organised by the city-based Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF). This year’s event is sponsored by NMDC, and powered by Ryan and Apollo Hospitals.

Interestingly, it will be conducted in a hybrid format where participants can choose between virtual and physical running, according to their convenience. The run will be a tribute to the sacrifice and valour of the country’s freedom fighters.


