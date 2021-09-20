Cancer hospital gets digital radiography machine

HYDERABAD

20 September 2021 19:27 IST

A new facility with Digital Radiography Machine FDR SMART F was inaugurated at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute by its chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The new machine is capable of carrying out 200 X-rays within eight hours, allowing the hospital to serve patients in a day. With high-end digital imagery, it also enhances the diagnostic capability of medical experts.

“Further, it also releases very low dose of radiation during the imaging process, reducing the radiation exposure to the patient undergoing the test,” a press release stated.

