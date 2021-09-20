Telangana

Cancer hospital gets digital radiography machine

A new facility with Digital Radiography Machine FDR SMART F was inaugurated at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute by its chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The new machine is capable of carrying out 200 X-rays within eight hours, allowing the hospital to serve patients in a day. With high-end digital imagery, it also enhances the diagnostic capability of medical experts.

“Further, it also releases very low dose of radiation during the imaging process, reducing the radiation exposure to the patient undergoing the test,” a press release stated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 7:28:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/cancer-hospital-gets-digital-radiography-machine/article36570072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY