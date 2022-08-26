Cancel Raja Singh’s Assembly membership: MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

“His comments are not acceptable in any civilised society, any modern country and 21st century India,” he said in a statement on August 25

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD:
August 26, 2022 04:04 IST

Uttam Kumar Reddy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Welcoming the arrest of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh under PD Act for his derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Raja Singh’s membership in Telangana Assembly be cancelled.

“His comments are not acceptable in any civilised society, any modern country and 21st century India,” he said in a statement on Thursday. Accusing the TRS government of shielding Mr. Raja Singh, he said Mr. Raja Singh should've been arrested under PD Act long back. He said Telangana Police calls itself the best in the country and deployed all resources to track the activities of opposition leaders. But they failed to notice a provocative video uploaded and circulated by the BJP MLA.

He said Hyderabad Police came into action only after protests erupted in different parts of the State. He said the affidavit filed by Mr. Raja Singh in the 2018 Assembly elections shows that as many as 43 criminal cases are pending against him and of these 30 cases were registered under the TRS regime. But it was shameful that the Telangana Police, as per the affidavit, did not file a chargesheet in as many as 28 out of 43 cases.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the TRS, BJP and MIM had hatched a dangerous plan to vitiate the atmosphere in Hyderabad and said they should restrain from using communal violence as a tool to gain political mileage. This would spoil the image of Brand Hyderabad.

