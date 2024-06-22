GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cancel NEET, order probe with SC sitting judge: Krishnaiah

Published - June 22, 2024 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students led by BC Association leaders take out a protest rally in Hyderabad on Saturday demanding cancellation of NEET.

Students led by BC Association leaders take out a protest rally in Hyderabad on Saturday demanding cancellation of NEET. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Backward Classes Students’ Association has demanded that the Centre cancel the NEET exam following question paper leak in a few States and other irregularities, and order an inquiry with a sitting judge of Supreme Court.

Speaking at a meeting after the protest rally, president of the National BC Welfare Association and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah alleged that the Centre has reduced medical education to shame, as some politicians preferred making money at the cost of the country’s reputation. He sought to know the validity of the exam when the question paper was leaked in Bihar and Gujarat before the exam.

Stating that NEET is one of the toughest competitive exams for admission to a professional course, he said only one or two would secure first ranks (720/720 marks) every year but it was unusually high at 67 this year, including eight from one exam centre in Haryana. The number of students who scored 719 and 718 was also very high this year, clearly indicating large-scale irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

Mr. Krishnaiah also suspected a conspiracy on the release of NEET results on the Lok Sabha election results day on June 4 after announcing earlier that they would be released on June 14. Several meritorious students had to suffer due to allotment of grace marks to 1,563 students by the National Testing Agency, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.