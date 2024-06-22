Cancel NEET, order probe with SC sitting judge: Krishnaiah

Telangana Backward Classes Students’ Association has demanded that the Centre cancel the NEET exam following question paper leak in a few States and other irregularities, and order an inquiry with a sitting judge of Supreme Court.

Speaking at a meeting after the protest rally, president of the National BC Welfare Association and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah alleged that the Centre has reduced medical education to shame, as some politicians preferred making money at the cost of the country’s reputation. He sought to know the validity of the exam when the question paper was leaked in Bihar and Gujarat before the exam.

Stating that NEET is one of the toughest competitive exams for admission to a professional course, he said only one or two would secure first ranks (720/720 marks) every year but it was unusually high at 67 this year, including eight from one exam centre in Haryana. The number of students who scored 719 and 718 was also very high this year, clearly indicating large-scale irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

Mr. Krishnaiah also suspected a conspiracy on the release of NEET results on the Lok Sabha election results day on June 4 after announcing earlier that they would be released on June 14. Several meritorious students had to suffer due to allotment of grace marks to 1,563 students by the National Testing Agency, he added.