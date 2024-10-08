Cancel land allotment for industries which failed to take off, Telangana HC tells government

Telangana High Court had directed the State government to take steps to cancel the allotment of government land made to industries, during 1997 to 2006, which were not set up.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, disposing of a PIL petition filed in 2007 seeking an order to set aside allotment of public properties to private companies or individuals, said the land allotment cancellation should be done within four months. The bench specifically referred to five industries (which had not commenced the construction and not taken any steps to set up their respective units) whose land allotment should be cancelled. They included Indu Techzone, Brahmani Infratech, Stargaze Properties, Annatha Technologies and JT Holdings (all private limited companies).

The PIL plea was filed by the Campaign for Housing and Tenural Rights (CHATRI), a voluntary organisation, and two others in 2007. The petitioners maintained that allotment of government land to private companies or individuals without bids or tenders was unconstitutional. They wanted the government to collect money for the land by calculating at the rate of market price.

The petitioners contended that the government of the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh and the then A.P. Industrial Industrial Infrastructure Corporation allotted 4,156.81 acres in and around Hyderabad city and other parts of the State to different private companies which was against the principles of Directive Principles of State Policy.

The bench noted the allotments of land were made in pursuance of the government’s policy to promote the Information Technology industry in Hyderabad hoping it would enhance employment opportunities for people of the State while generating revenue for the government. Acting upon the representation of the government to provide land at a concessional rate, private companies invested money and set up industries. During the pendency of the PIL petition, the industries had come up creating jobs for thousands of people.

Issuing any direction to collect market price from the companies “at this point” would amount to “contravention of the policy framed by the State government”. “Therefore, we are not inclined to grant the relief of collecting market price,” the bench said.

