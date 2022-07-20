Cancel food contracts in govt. hostels: Cong.

‘Food poisoning cases rising’

TPCC working president J. Geetha Reddy and NSUI president Venkat Balmoor have demanded that the government cancel all the food contracts in welfare hostels and government residential facilities given the rising food poisoning cases and alleged corruption.

At a press conference here, Ms. Geetha Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had not visited any hostel so far despite the food poisoning cases threatening the lives of children and their losing faith in the system itself. She said CM’s one visit could have instilled confidence among them.

She derided the Ministers terming the students’ protests arising out of these issues silly and said it showcased the lack of sensitivity among them. Health Minister T. Harish Rao did not visit the Siddipet Residential School hostel despite an issue there, she said alleging that the food contractor there was a relative of the Minister.

The former Minister claimed that there was a huge scam in the mess facility at RGUKT Basar that was in the news for all wrong reasons.

Mr. Venkat Balmoor said nine food poisoning cases were reported in the last two months in hostels associated with government residential facilities and students were leaving the hostels due to the inferior quality of food being served there. There was a scam of ₹90 crore in the RGUKT Basar mess, he alleged.

He said the majority of the mess facilities in social welfare and government hostels were run by TRS leaders and their hunger for ill-gotten money was proving to be a bane for the children. Everyone was involved in commissions and the Ministers concerned were least bothered, he said. Anil Kumar Yadav was also present.