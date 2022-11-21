Cancel Dharani and revert to old system, TPCC team urges CS

November 21, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Urging the State government to address land related problems in the State, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday. It has also decided to hold agitations against Dharani portal and in support of farmer-related issues on November 24, 30 and December 5.

A delegation led by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy met Mr. Somesh Kumar at the Secretariat and made a request in this regard. They also demanded the withdrawal of Dharani and reverting to the old system.

The demands by TPCC included defreezing lands erroneously/ accidentally blocked on Dharani, implementing the Forest Rights Act and issuing patta for podu lands, issuing patta to eligible land assignees, implementation of Tenancy Act and extending all government benefits to tenant farmers, apart from implementing the Title Guarantee Act.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Revanth Reddy said, “There is no secretariat and the Chief Minister is not available. His appointment is not available to organisations fighting on various issues for the past eight years. The Chief Minister should be available to the public and address their problems.”

Referring to Dharani portal, the TPCC chief said it was not being run by the government and that details of private individuals were going into the wrong hands. “We have urged the Chief Secretary to take action against those misusing the information of private individual assets,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy, adding that details of about 24 lakh acres went missing on Dharani.

Demanding the government to issue patta for podu lands and implement farm loan waiver, the TPCC president said they would be holding protests on November 24 in the mandal headquarters and then follow it up with protests at constituencies on November 30 and at the district headquarters on December 5.

Mr. Revanth Reddy accused both the Centre and State for creating unnecessary issues to divert attention from their “failures”.

The delegation included CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs T. Jayaprakash Reddy and Seetakka, working presidents Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Azharuddin, Kisan Congress National vice-president M. Kodanda Reddy, former Ministers Chinna Reddy, Shabbir Ali and Prasad Kumar.

‘Prevent BJP, TRS from trying to wipe out Cong.’

In another development, Mr.Revanth Reddy called upon leaders of affiliated organisations to work hard in the fight against the ruling party and prevent any attempts to wipe out the Congress’ existence.

“There was not much time for elections. We are all one in the party and have to work together. Affiliated organisations have a key role to play in the fight against the government. Get ready for that and prepare the action plan in that direction. Provide the details in 10 days. Any laxity will jeopardise the interests of the party,” warned Mr. Revanth Reddy on Monday while addressing a meeting that saw the participation of leaders of various affiliated organisations.