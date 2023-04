April 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

Francis Paradis, Consul and Director, Government of Quebec, Consulate General of Canada, Mumbai, delivered a talk on ‘Cinema of Quebec’ on the campus of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Friday. Later, he held talks with EFLU management to explore the possibilities of entering into an MoU with the Consulate General of Canada, Mumbai, and the universities in Quebec. He also met students of the Department of French and Francophone and held discussions with them.