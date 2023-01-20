HamberMenu
Canadian Minister visits wood project in Hyderabad

January 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The India Mission Program 2023 organised by Forestry Innovation Investment (FII) visited the Canadian wood project at MAK BTR here on Friday.

Promoter and Managing Director-MAK Projects Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan briefed the mission about MAK BTR, his experience working with FII, projections for sustainable housing and buildings in India in the next five years, challenges and opportunities in India that he foresees for sustainable wood projects and what inspired him to venture into sustainable wood construction.

Deputy Minister, Ministry of Forests, Richard Guy Manwaring, Director of Trade and International Affairs Natural Resources Canada Pierre Jonathan Teasdale, president Canada Wood Group Bruce St John, and General Manager Export Marketing and Sales Tolko Industries John Langley were present.

