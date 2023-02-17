Canadian delegation meets Hyderabad CP, discusses role of tech in security

February 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru and High Commission of Canada in New Delhi visited the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and met Commissioner C.V. Anand.

The delegation included Consul at the Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru Daniel Morency, Consul at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi Claude Rochon, and Senior Consular Program Officer at the High Commission of Canada Jaswinder Singh.

The delegates got a glimpse of the state-of-the-art command control system while Mr.Anand explained the working mechanism of the facility and how it enables the police force to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies. “The system demonstrates the city’s commitment to public safety and the use of technology to enhance law enforcement capabilities. In fact, this is on par with other tactical command control centres in many developed countries,” the delegates opined.

Prior to their interaction with Mr.Anand, the group visited the SHE Teams and Bharosa centre of Hyderabad City Police, where DCP Sneha Mehra briefed them about the incognito services of the SHE Teams, relief and rehabilitation measures, child-friendly courts and apprised them of the women safety measures being implemented in the state capital.

The officials were also highly appreciative of the Telangana government for bolstering overall inclusive growth through proper security framework and lauded the services of SHE Teams and Bharosa. We had a good time and opportunity in getting introduced to the culture of the city, they said.