Can Congress guarantee MLA loyalty, scam-free governance, asks BJP

September 19, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In addition to its six recently-announced guarantees, the Congress should give three more guarantees to the Telangana public — that none of its MLAs will defect, they won’t indulge in any scams and will not distort Telangana history if they are elected in the forthcoming Assembly elections, demanded BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the senior BJP leader said Telangana people are not going to be “fooled” by the “empty” promises in the form of guarantees of the Congress as several of the schemes promised before the Karnataka Assembly elections are not being implemented there and that includes the ₹4,000 pension.

“Why are these schemes not being implemented in any of the States ruled by Congress in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” she questioned. “The Congress party has the single point agenda of coming to power at any cost without any thought for the development of the State and the needs of the future generations,” charged the BJP leader.

The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have been carrying out a “negative” campaign against the BJP and Mr.Modi in particular about communal polarisation when it is the Congress which has a “dubious record of being involved in communal riots and caste divisions”, she claimed..

“The Congress is unable to accept a poor person like Mr.Modi becoming a successful Prime Minister and taking the nation to new heights, especially after the success of the G-20 summit and is putting obstacles in the path of the nation’s growth,” she said.

Thanking Mr.Modi for clearing the women’s reservation Bill, she said it was “laughable” that BRS MLC K.Kavita has been claiming credit for it when her father and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had not bothered to give even 15% posts to women or party tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections. “Ms.Kavitha should first ask her father to respect women and ask him why not a single important post was given to them,” she said.

Ms.Aruna alleged that the BRS had “destroyed” Telangana in the last nine years and was in cahoots with Congress and MIM. The BJP will soon come out with an election manifesto taking into the consideration the needs of Telangana and the aspirations of the people as a ‘double engine’ government here and at the Centre is needed for the development of Telangana, she added.