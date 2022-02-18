Can BJP ever make L.K. Advani PM, asks Jagga Reddy

Will not spare BJP, TRS if they ridicule Gandhi family’s sacrifices

TPCC working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy lashed out at the BJP saying it would never understand the sacrifices of the Gandhi family.

At a press conference here, he said that Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her personal life losing her husband and later political life by choosing Dr. Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister. “Can the BJP ever sacrifice to make L.K. Advani the Prime Minister by recognising his services to the party? Wasn’t it Mr. Advani who made the party what it is today?” he asked.

He said he would not spare anyone questioning the sacrifices of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi for the nation. Both the TRS and the BJP should be in their limits while speaking about the Congress party or its contribution to the nation building.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said there was nothing wrong in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao celebrating his birthday but he should be aware of the promises he made to the people of Telangana and the sacrifices of youngsters for a better life in the new State.

He said KCR cheated the people and cannot be trusted easily. He felt that the CM may advance the polls in the State as he wouldn’t prefer both Assembly and Parliament elections clubbed for political reasons.