Campaigning for ULB polls ends today

The State Election Commission has warned the political parties and contesting candidates against conducting election campaign in the areas going to polls after the closure of campaigning.

The campaign for the forthcoming elections to 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations would end at 5 p.m. on January 20 and it would be 5 p.m. on January 22 in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation where the polling is scheduled on January 24. The SEC said no person should hold any public meeting or procession, display any election matter through films and televisions and propagate election matter through musical concerts and similar events once the campaign was closed.

Any contravention of the provision was an offence punishable with imprisonment for term which could extend to two years or with fine or both under Section 209 (2) of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and Section 600 (2) of the GHMC Act, 1955, the SEC said in a release.