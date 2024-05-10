GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls to end on Saturday

Election officials intensify efforts to put in place all arrangements for smooth LS polls

Published - May 10, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As the deadline of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, slated on May 13, is coming to a close on Saturday, the State election officials have intensified their efforts to put in place all arrangements for ensuring smooth and peaceful election.

Following the request from the political parties, the election has extended polling time by one hour in 83 of the 119 Assembly segments falling under the 17 Lok Sabha seats. The time has not been increased in 22 Assembly segments and polling time in 14 Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies will be held between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. These segments, identified as left-wing extremism-affected areas, fall under Adilabad, Peddapalli, Warangal (SC), Mahbubabad (SC) and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj who reviewed the arrangements with senior officials directed them to maintain close tracking of all forms of inducements to voters during the last 72 hours left for polling. Observers accompanied by officials concerned should conduct surprise night vigil and inspections in vulnerable areas in the expenditure-sensitive areas where there was scope for distribution of freebies like liquor.

Strict watch was being maintained on marriage halls and community halls where disbursement of inducements was likely. The flying squads and static surveillance teams as well as those deployed at inter-district and inter-State check posts were asked to be on full alert. Arrangements had been made for webcasting on the poll process in all the critical polling stations as well as those located in trouble prone areas.

The district election officers/district collectors had been asked to hold special meetings with police commissioners and superintendents in the presence of general, police and expenditure observers to chalk out strategies to handle inducement related and law and order problems that could crop up during the next three days.

While DEOs were asked to monitor the social media to clear doubts, drives would continue to unearth and seize unauthorised movement of liquor as well as cash, liquor, drugs and undesirable elements.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.