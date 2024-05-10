Campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls to end on Saturday

As the deadline of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, slated on May 13, is coming to a close on Saturday, the State election officials have intensified their efforts to put in place all arrangements for ensuring smooth and peaceful election.

Following the request from the political parties, the election has extended polling time by one hour in 83 of the 119 Assembly segments falling under the 17 Lok Sabha seats. The time has not been increased in 22 Assembly segments and polling time in 14 Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies will be held between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. These segments, identified as left-wing extremism-affected areas, fall under Adilabad, Peddapalli, Warangal (SC), Mahbubabad (SC) and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj who reviewed the arrangements with senior officials directed them to maintain close tracking of all forms of inducements to voters during the last 72 hours left for polling. Observers accompanied by officials concerned should conduct surprise night vigil and inspections in vulnerable areas in the expenditure-sensitive areas where there was scope for distribution of freebies like liquor.

Strict watch was being maintained on marriage halls and community halls where disbursement of inducements was likely. The flying squads and static surveillance teams as well as those deployed at inter-district and inter-State check posts were asked to be on full alert. Arrangements had been made for webcasting on the poll process in all the critical polling stations as well as those located in trouble prone areas.

The district election officers/district collectors had been asked to hold special meetings with police commissioners and superintendents in the presence of general, police and expenditure observers to chalk out strategies to handle inducement related and law and order problems that could crop up during the next three days.

While DEOs were asked to monitor the social media to clear doubts, drives would continue to unearth and seize unauthorised movement of liquor as well as cash, liquor, drugs and undesirable elements.