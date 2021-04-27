Campaigning comes to an end for ULB polls

Last day electioneering on a low key due to pandemic

Campaigning for the April 30 elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) drew to a close on a low-key here on Tuesday under the shadow of COVID-19.

Barring the road shows by the leaders of the main political parties, the usual enthusiasm associated with the final day of the electioneering was missing due to the threat of the pandemic.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy spearheaded the TRS election campaign in various divisions of the KMC on the concluding day of the electioneering.

A host of BJP senior leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, campaigned for the BJP candidates in the fray for the KMC polls.

Congress Legislature Party Leader M. B. Vikramarka participated in the election campaign to muster support for the party candidates in various wards including 16, 51 and 52.

The Congress party has fielded its candidates from 49 wards, leaving 10 to the CPI (M) and one to the TDP.

Cadres of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations took out rallies in 42 and other wards from where the party nominees are in the fray in alliance with the Congress party in the KMC consisting of a total of 60 wards