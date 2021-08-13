Telangana

Campaign to ensure rights of tribals

The CPI (ML-New Democracy) State committee has decided to lay siege to the official residences of MLAs and ministers, belonging to Agency Areas, on August 16 and 17 to exert pressure on them to ensure grant of pattas to tribals and other traditional forest dwellers for their “podu lands” under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

The CPI (ML-ND) and the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) will jointly hold the two-day protests to press for a charter of demands, including withdrawal of cases foisted against podu farmers in various Agency mandals and stern action against those responsible for implicating podu farmers in “false cases” and “infringing” on the traditional rights of tribals as guaranteed by the FRA, said a joint press release issued by the CPI (ML-ND) and the AIKMS.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 9:22:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/campaign-to-ensure-rights-of-tribals/article35900968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY