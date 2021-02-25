Campaign on to retain existing bus stand

To enlist support from all sections to their demand for retaining the centrally-located existing old bus station as the "local bus stand" for the convenience of commuters, the members owing allegiance to the "Old Bus Stand Parirakshana Committee" organised “praja ballot” at multiple locations in the town on Wednesday.
Ahead of the inauguration of the new modern bus station, tentatively slated for March 1 here, the committee has launched a campaign in the form of diverse mass contact programmes to mobilise support for its demand to retain the existing bus stand due to its location near the railway station and the prime business centres in the town.
The committee comprising members of various organisations representing street vendors, small traders, hoteliers and other petty businessmen of the areas surrounding the existing bus stand launched a phase-wise campaign a few days ago to drum up support for its demand.
The “praja ballot” was held at various locations under the aegis of the committee members consisting of a host of senior leaders of the CPI (M), the Congress and various other political parties.
A total of 2,773 persons from different spheres participated in the ballot.
Out of them, an overwhelming number of 2,726 people favoured the demand for retaining the existing bus station as the local bus stand, according to the organisers.
