Campaign hots up in Karimnagar

With the campaigning coming to a close on Wednesday evening for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections, the parties and the contestants have intensified their electioneering in various parts of town on Tuesday.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar along with MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and others went around various municipal divisions in support of the TRS candidates appealing to the the voters to elect only TRS candidates for the continuation of the developmental works.

BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had also launched his electioneering in various divisions and appealed to the voters to elect BJP candidates for the transparent and corruption-free administration. Flaying the TRS leaders charges that the Asara pensions would be stopped if the opposition parties are elected in municipal polls, he clarified that the BJP, if elected to power in MCK, would add additional pension to the existing Asara pension amount. Former MP and BJP leader G Vivek Venkaswamy along with district president Basa Satyanarayana separately campaigned for the BJP candidates.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy along with TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar launched the electioneering for the support of Congress candidates in the town. On this occasion, Mr Jeevan Reddy alleged that Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, who was a legislator from Karimnagar segment since 2009, had failed to take up any developmental works, but had amassed huge wealth.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar flayed the Minister for promising 24x7 drinking water supply again in Karimnagar town when he had failed to fulfil the promise made in 2009 as legislator. He alleged that the TRS government had betrayed the people of Karimnagar town on all fronts including double bedroom houses, tap connections to each and every household.