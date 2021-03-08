Campaign for MLC elections gains pace

KHAMMAM

Candidates trying hard to connect with tech-savvy graduate voters

Electioneering for the March 14 Legislative Council election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency reached its peak with the contestants of the main political parties and the independent candidates stepping up their campaign in both online and offline modes to boost their poll prospects.

Almost all the main contestants are making optimum use of social media by posting creative slogans to drive home their message in a bid to connect with the tech-savvy graduates.

The high voltage election campaign by the contestants on social media is mainly centered around the issues of unemployed youth such as jobs and unemployment allowance and the service matters of employees including the long-delayed pay revision.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder M. Kodandaram, who is in the fray from the Graduates Constituency, on Monday canvassed near the district court seeking the support of advocates, who played a key role in separate Telangana movement under the TJAC. The leaders of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) accompanied him.

CPI State assistant secretary and former Kothagudem MLA K. Sambasiva Rao campaigned for the party candidate Jayasaradhi Reddy, backed by the CPI (M), at various government and private offices as well as educational institutions in Khammam on Monday.

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay conducted a whirlwind election campaign in Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem and Khammam on Monday to garner support for the party candidate G. Premender Reddy.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka’s cycle yatra as part of the campaign to drum up support for the party candidate Ramulu Naik passed through several villages in Laxmidevipalli mandal on the second day on Monday.

Villagers mainly women displayed empty LPG cylinders at several places en route the cycle yatra expressing their solidarity with the yatra in protest against the spiraling prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

The ruling TRS cadres led by the local corporators extensively conducted door-to-door campaign in various divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation to muster support for the party candidate and sitting MLC P. Rajeshwara Reddy.

Meanwhile, the MRPS district committee has extended its support to Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar, who is contesting the MLC election from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.