Cambodia job racket: Mumbai woman arrested for sending Indian youth to cybercrime call centre

A woman was traced to Mumbai for her involvement in smuggling Indian citizens to Cambodia for running a fake call centre.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested Priyanka Shivkumar Siddu, 30, a resident of Chembur, Mumbai.

According to the police, Priyanka, who previously worked in licensed overseas job processing agency named Maxwell, started her own agency without a proper license. Since she lacked legal authorisation, she misled job seekers by offering visit visas with the promise that they would be converted to job visas later.

Priyanka got in touch with Jithender Shah alias Amer Khan, the director of a Chinese-owned company named Zhan Zei. She even visited Cambodia to confirm the details and was offered $500 as a commission for each candidate she sent.

Interestingly, after returning to India, she processed visas for her sister’s son Akshay Vaidhya and his friend Danish Khan, who were the first two candidates she sent to Cambodia, the officials explained.

The police also found that Priyanka advertised extensively through newspapers and social media, offering high-paying jobs in Cambodia, leading individuals like Vamsi Krishna and Sai Prasad from Hyderabad to contact her. “She collected ₹30,000 as commission for each candidate, processed their visas and sent them to Cambodia where they were forced into conning Indian individuals in cyber frauds,” said the police.

Following the arrest, the TGCSB issued an advisory cautioning job seekers to not accept visit visas from agents who offer them for employment purposes. “Always demand a proper job visa rather than a visit visa. Job seekers should verify the credentials of travel agents through the Protector of Emigrants and the e-Migrant portal,” the officials said.